Tiny Caught T.I. Texting Other Women – Jealous Diva Plans To Use Hot Trainer As Revenge

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are having a hard time getting it right and reaching a place where both of them can truly be happy.
The couple has been married for seven years and together for over 16; yet, every week they are faced with a new rumor that threatens their future.
Cheating allegations marked the past year, and they reached a fever pitch when Tiny decided to file for divorce.
The T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle stars turned social media into a ring where they kept throwing mud at each other in a subliminal way.
Despite all of the drama, they were never able to move forward with the separation and eventually decided to get back together in July.
According to reports, the “No Mediocre” rapper was adamant about the possibility of entering an open marriage.
The Xscape singer was said to be reluctant to the idea and thought that her husband would let it go at some point.
He did not and now she a bit jealous after checking some texts on his phone, and she is ready to hit him back where it hurts, his ego.
An insider revealed: “Working out with Korey is her way of getting a little revenge on TIP. The sad thing is she’s only doing this because he always seems to let her down, he makes all these promises and then as soon as he’s got her all to himself he breaks them. Now she’s going back on her promises too; he’s going to get a taste of his own medicine.”
The source added: “Tiny’s back working out with her hot trainer Korey, there’s nothing but a little harmless flirting going on right now, but she knows damn well TIP will not approve. She’s not tripping about what Tip thinks though; she does not care about making him happy right now.”
Happy Gday to my beautiful lovely lil loud mouth,argumentative know it all,shit kickin,Cap ass Southside Patna. @majorgirl As a couple We've experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together & burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money,in some of the most beautiful places in the world. And while I may have fucked up & still have so many more fuck ups in me on so many levels,one thing that's never gon change is how I consider you…. You are,have been,& always will be one of the Best Friends I have in the world. We've done just about all there is to do,good & bad. I remember for a long time we couldn't even spend a day apart from one another we were so emotionally connected. Then we were forced to "do time" apart back to back.(That shit sucked huh?) Then we popped back up on they ass and showed the world how cool raising kids could be on Family Hustle. While that may have put a few million more people than we'd like in our personal intimate business,it also became an example for so many who didn't have one in the areas of parenting,family & marriage in HipHop…. That's some real stand up shit to be proud of. We have 7 amazing kids who all have enough skills,smarts,talent and ability to take care of us in our old age….Now That's awesome!!! And while most of these nosey, no business havin,overly-opinionated,fake caring ass people would see it as a break up… I see it differently. In my eyes,we didn't break up,we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity,physical presence,or any other disagreement we may have faced. What we have is stronger than the bullshit & for that I'm thankful. We've taught each other things that'll allow us to continue to raise hell & kick shit for many many moons. Keep pressing your line & polishing your shine Mrs.H… Enjoy this day that's a celebration of the day the lord gave US You!!! Kick Big Shit Fa That!!!! With Eternal Love Respect & Admiration, 👑Tip👑BIG Daddy👑King Sr👑Mr Harris. #HappyBirthdayMrsH
T.I. dances to his own beat and it seems that Tiny is ready to do the same.
