Tiny Caught T.I. Texting Other Women – Jealous Diva Plans To Use Hot Trainer As Revenge

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are having a hard time getting it right and reaching a place where both of them can truly be happy.

The couple has been married for seven years and together for over 16; yet, every week they are faced with a new rumor that threatens their future.

Cheating allegations marked the past year, and they reached a fever pitch when Tiny decided to file for divorce.

The T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle stars turned social media into a ring where they kept throwing mud at each other in a subliminal way.

Despite all of the drama, they were never able to move forward with the separation and eventually decided to get back together in July.

According to reports, the “No Mediocre” rapper was adamant about the possibility of entering an open marriage.

The Xscape singer was said to be reluctant to the idea and thought that her husband would let it go at some point.

He did not and now she a bit jealous after checking some texts on his phone, and she is ready to hit him back where it hurts, his ego.

An insider revealed: “Working out with Korey is her way of getting a little revenge on TIP. The sad thing is she’s only doing this because he always seems to let her down, he makes all these promises and then as soon as he’s got her all to himself he breaks them. Now she’s going back on her promises too; he’s going to get a taste of his own medicine.”

The source added: “Tiny’s back working out with her hot trainer Korey, there’s nothing but a little harmless flirting going on right now, but she knows damn well TIP will not approve. She’s not tripping about what Tip thinks though; she does not care about making him happy right now.”

No matter what T.I. does, Tiny should always remember what he wrote last month about their union: “We have 7 amazing kids who all have enough skills, smarts, talent and ability to take care of us in our old age…. Now that’s awesome. In my eyes, we didn’t break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced.”

T.I. dances to his own beat and it seems that Tiny is ready to do the same.