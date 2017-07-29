Tiny Believes Bernice Burgos Is Still A Threat To Her Marriage With T.I. – Here’s Why!

Once you lose trust in someone who has betrayed you, it’s hard to regain it! It looks like, despite the fact that Tiny and T.I. are pretty much back together, it doesn’t mean the singer has forgotten about Bernice Burgos. We have learned that the Insta model is still a threat to the pair’s marriage.

Things are falling into place lately – sort of!

According to insiders close to the reality TV stars, Tiny still fears than an enemy from the recent past could easily destroy what she fought to build with her husband T.I.

Even though their marriage is back on track, Bernice Burgos might never completely go away since the scandal with the rapper has elevated her to celebrity status.

Bernice has been conducting interviews on The Breakfast Club and mingling with other stars like Drake and Chris Brown following her alleged romance with Tiny’s hubby.

Knowing this, the Xscape singer sees the Instagram model as a significant threat.

‘Tiny is not a spiteful person, but as far as she’s concerned, Bernice’s romance with Tip hurt her family. She hopes to never hear from her again,’ one source stated.

But that is easier said than done.

Bernice has taken over social media with her sexy workout videos, and she also seems to be popping up at all the hottest Hollywood restaurants and clubs.

Despite Burgos’ growing popularity, Tiny has decided to completely ignore her.

‘Tiny has not even bothered listening to Bernice’s interview on The Breakfast Club — but all her friends have and they are going in on her. Tiny is happy with the way this is playing out. She is finally getting the last laugh. Of course, that does not mean she does not see Bernice as a threat anymore. Tiny is going to keep a close eye on Tip to make sure she stays gone,’ the insider revealed.

We are sure that if the rapper keeps up with his promise to stay faithful so will his loving wife.

In fact, Tiny has already fired her hot personal trainer, Kory Phillips.

After all, she already got what she wanted – a fitter body and a jealous husband.

The singer’s plan to get T.I. back worked out perfectly but hopefully, Bernice will stay away from the rapper.

