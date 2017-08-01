Tiny Bashes Fan Who Called T.I. A Cheater On Their Seventh Wedding Anniversary

Do not anger Tameka “Tiny” Harris! The Xscape diva clapped back at a fan who dared to call T.I., her estranged husband, a cheater.

Can’t a woman celebrate her anniversary in peace?

On Monday, the rapper showed that he is still a big old romantic at heart.

Via Instagram, T.I. posted a lengthy yet beautiful message to the mother of his children on their 7th anniversary.

The Atlanta-based singer complimented his wife by calling her sexy as ever.

The actor also said that people around them will never understand their romance because it is indefinable.

The passage has many wondering if he is talking about the rumors that he wants an open marriage with the petite artist.

He concluded his post by saying no matter what life throws at them; they will be at each other’s side.

In a matter of minutes, Tiny responded with a personal note.

Tiny mainly concentrated on her over-the-top wedding that featured a giant cake and performances by well-known celebrities.

Tiny began her message with: “Still one of the Best most rememberable days of my life. The day I walked down that aisle to marry the man to make all my dreams come true @troubleman31 because it was & still is wedding a girl could only dream for & still today Very hard to top.”

She concluded by: “From @iamjamiefoxx singing me down the aisle to The Great #ElDebarge singing at reception to my cake coming down from the ceiling to all our family & friends & super stars that showed up for our day. I could go on & on! Thx a million Mr. Harris & Happy 7th Anniversary.”

It is a known fact that the power couple is loved and hated by many.

One woman said it is a pity that they had a lavish wedding and the rapper cheated on her.

Tiny bashed the person by saying:

Not on their anniversary 😩 #Tiny vs. fan 👀 #clapbackseason A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

A majority of the comments on their anniversary posts were filled with love.

Here are a few positive replies.

One said: “Stay strong, Happy Anniversary to you both and many more years together.”

Another added: “Honestly… you guys are meant for each other, and you inspire my wife and me! Work things out because you both know damn well that you still love each other and don’t want anybody else anyway.”

A third individual shared: “Love is love! black love is beautiful, Happy Anniversary!!!! to you both….congrats on y’all relationship y’all love y’all respect for one another TI and Tiny I hope you are all the blessings in the world looking at y’all on TV and your family it’s so beautiful take nothing for granted”

Advertisement

Some say the couple put their romance out there and should not be surprised that random strangers are talking about their private lives.