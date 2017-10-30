FREE NEWSLETTER
Tiny Apologized To T.I. For Taking A Pic With Floyd Mayweather; She Explained The Story Behind The Photo – Check Out What She Said!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/30/2017
Tiny Apologized To T.I. For Taking A Pic With Floyd Mayweather; She Explained The Story Behind The Photo - Check Out What She Said!Source: bet.com

Tiny recently found herself in the middle of a controversy after someone posted a photo of her at Mariah Carey’s Halloween party. She was photographed standing right next to her husband T.I.’s mortal enemy Floyd Mayweather.

 

Bryan at Mariah Carey's Halloween party! #bryantanaka #mariahcarey #anthonyburrell #floydmayweather #tinyharris #mariahcareydancers

A post shared by Magic Mike Live Dancers (@magicmikelivedancers) on

The two looked pretty comfortable around each other in the pic, and this really didn’t help with the rumors that Tiny and Floyd had something going on behind Tip’s back.

Tip and Money got into a brawl at a Las Vegas burger joint some time ago, over the rumors involving T.I.’s wife.

According to a source, Mariah insisted Tiny join the pic, but now the reality star is setting the record straight for herself and offering an apology to her husband as well.

‘The group photo taken at Mariah Carey’s Halloween party has been blown way out of proportion,’ she wrote. ‘It was a harmless ‘girls night’ out,’ she explained.

 

In My Own Words…

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

‘I was leaving the party, and people were taking lots of groups photos. I want to be clear that Mariah didn’t ‘make me’ take a photo with anyone.’

‘There’s no beef with anyone,’ said Tiny of T.I. and Money’s conflict.

‘I love my husband, always have and always will. This in no way was meant in a disrespectful manner towards my husband.’

This whole controversy will probably teach Tiny a lesson to stay out of random group photos in the future. Meanwhile, Tip attended his own party with strippers and he also shared the pic on social media.

1 Comment

Alaias
10/30/2017 at 9:16 am
She should not have taken that picture, and then try and make excuses for the way it looks. Hhhmmm!!!


