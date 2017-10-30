Tiny Apologized To T.I. For Taking A Pic With Floyd Mayweather; She Explained The Story Behind The Photo – Check Out What She Said!

Tiny recently found herself in the middle of a controversy after someone posted a photo of her at Mariah Carey’s Halloween party. She was photographed standing right next to her husband T.I.’s mortal enemy Floyd Mayweather.

Bryan at Mariah Carey's Halloween party! #bryantanaka #mariahcarey #anthonyburrell #floydmayweather #tinyharris #mariahcareydancers A post shared by Magic Mike Live Dancers (@magicmikelivedancers) on Oct 25, 2016 at 11:26am PDT

The two looked pretty comfortable around each other in the pic, and this really didn’t help with the rumors that Tiny and Floyd had something going on behind Tip’s back.

Tip and Money got into a brawl at a Las Vegas burger joint some time ago, over the rumors involving T.I.’s wife.

According to a source, Mariah insisted Tiny join the pic, but now the reality star is setting the record straight for herself and offering an apology to her husband as well.

‘The group photo taken at Mariah Carey’s Halloween party has been blown way out of proportion,’ she wrote. ‘It was a harmless ‘girls night’ out,’ she explained.

In My Own Words… A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Oct 25, 2016 at 2:25pm PDT

‘I was leaving the party, and people were taking lots of groups photos. I want to be clear that Mariah didn’t ‘make me’ take a photo with anyone.’

‘There’s no beef with anyone,’ said Tiny of T.I. and Money’s conflict.

‘I love my husband, always have and always will. This in no way was meant in a disrespectful manner towards my husband.’

Advertisement

This whole controversy will probably teach Tiny a lesson to stay out of random group photos in the future. Meanwhile, Tip attended his own party with strippers and he also shared the pic on social media.