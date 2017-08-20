Tiny and Zonnique Vacation Leaked Video: Check Out Tiny’s Vacay Video! What Are Her Plans With T.I.? Is It True That She Got Over Him?

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris And Zonnique Pullins were on vacation in the Dominican Republic. Check out the video which shows a happy and careless Tiny! Did she really make up her mind regarding her marriage with T.I.?

While Tip was in New York on business, Tiny seemed to be having tons of fans on her vacay, along with Zonnique and more friends.

The video shows them boat tripping and doing more fun activities, and Tiny really seems to have forgotten all her worries about her marriage with Tip.

Tip told her recently that he wants an open marriage and this is not Tiny’s dream at all.

According to a source, it seems that while on vacation, she finally decided to end this chapter of her life for good and move on with the divorce.

After she thought the matter through, Tiny realized and accepted that the rapper will not stop his continuous flirting and sleeping around with all kinds of groupies and side chicks such as Bernice Burgos, who by the way, is also in New York.

While in the Dominican Republican, Tiny realized that she doesn’t want to be with a man who doesn’t respect her as he should, and reportedly she told him that everything is over between them.

This was a much-needed trip for Tiny after she decided to put the divorce on hold, according to the same insider.

‘It was great for Tiny to get away, have some R&R, and talk things through with her girls — to get a reality check. When Tip’s around it is impossible for Tiny to think rationally, she gets overwhelmed by emotion, and he is a master at manipulating her. Her head gets clouded, and her heart takes over.’

Advertisement

These last few days, Tiny posted many pics on her Instagram account showing her enjoying the lavish vacation in Puerto Plata. She went there with her gang of female friends, and she seemed to love every minute of her vacay. Stay strong, Tiny!