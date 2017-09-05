Tiny And T.I. Traded Places In Their Marriage After Master P Rumors — She Calls The Shots Now — The Xscape Singer Feels Powerful

Tiny is a boss lady, and she does what she wants when and with whom she wants.

And her husband, T.I., is forced to accept the new reality of her calling all the shots in their marriage.

The Xscape singer earned her badas$ card after TIP did the unthinkable.

After 17 years of romance and almost seven years of marriage, the ATL actor cheated with someone Tiny had hired to do a job.

Tiny declined to give the name of the home-wrecker, but the Internet is adamant it was Instagram model Bernice Burgos.

Yasss #TinyHarris get those coins boo! A post shared by The Blogssip (@theblogssip) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

A source close to the mother of four spoke to the media and said when the rumor that Tiny had an affair with Master P hit the Web, she did not tremble nor apologize to her husband.

She handled the matter like the boss that she is.

There were no confrontations, no screaming matches between Tiny and T.I.

The person in the know claimed: “The old Tiny would have been apologizing and begging him not to get upset after the Master P rumors, but there’s a new one in town. She told him what was up and then went out and had fun with her friends. She is still in love with TIP, but she is not letting him call all the shots anymore, she is feeling her power and independence and loving it.”

Tiny declined to comment on the allegations on social media, but Master P did rush to release a statement to refute the story.

In case you have missed it.

A celebrity blogger stated that Tiny and the business mogul had a two-year affair and he purchased a multimillion dollar mansion for her and helped the singer invest in the basketball team that she now owns.

The former rapper slammed the report by saying: “No I’m not dating tiny I met her for the first time at a GMGB conference and took a picture. People must be bored and have no life to entertain this false accusation. The lady that created this rumor stop it! You owe everybody an apology. I gotta lot of respect for T.I. I wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Tiny has a new attitude and got her groove back.