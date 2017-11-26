Tiny And T.I.’s Daughter Zonnique Pullins Has A Message For Malia Obama

Malia Obama was spotted making out during a tailgate for a Harvard vs. Yale football game. Now, there’s a new footage of the 19-year-old blowing smoke rings that has surfaced online.

Malia O if you ever need some real friends just hit my line🤷🏽‍♀️❤️ — baby spice (@Zonnique) November 24, 2017

Zonnique Pullins, Tiny Harris, and T.I.’s daughter seems to be tired of watching intimate moments from Malia’s private life go viral.

Due to the private manner in which the footage was shot, many people online believe that Malia’s inner circle was definitely responsible for the fact that it went viral.

There’s been a call for the former first daughter to reevaluate her friend group, and Zonnique is one of the celebs leading the pack who advises Malia.

I just want Malia Obama to get some friends who won't film her every time she smokes. Nobody in her circle is loyal at all. — Clever Name ***Need Copy and Link*** (@BienSur_JeTaime) November 24, 2017

The 20-year-old reality star and singer took to Twitter shooting her shot for a spot as a friend.

Zonnique isn’t alone because lots of Twitter users followed begging Malia Obama to get new friends who will keep her moments as a private citizen where they belong: private.

Just recently Zonnique was complimented by her mother Tiny for a lovely photo that she shared on social media.

baby can you wait for it A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Nov 14, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

Tiny wrote ‘This ain’t no fluke she just comes from a different breed @zonniquejailee #Zonnique #PrettyHustle #LittleBittyBitchStopPlayingWithMe.’ She completed the caption with heart and kiss emojis.

Tiny is also continually dealing with rumors about her marriage with the rapper T.I. Despite all the things that she has to handle these days, it’s impressive that Tiny always finds a moment to be a loving and supportive mother.