Home » Entertainment

Tiny And T.I.’s Daughter Zonnique Pullins Has A Message For Malia Obama

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/26/2017
3
46.8K Views
27


Tiny And T.I.'s Daughter Zonnique Pullins Has A Message For Malia Obama

Malia Obama was spotted making out during a tailgate for a Harvard vs. Yale football game.  Now, there’s a new footage of the 19-year-old blowing smoke rings that has surfaced online.

 

Zonnique Pullins, Tiny Harris, and T.I.’s daughter seems to be tired of watching intimate moments from Malia’s private life go viral.

Due to the private manner in which the footage was shot, many people online believe that Malia’s inner circle was definitely responsible for the fact that it went viral.

There’s been a call for the former first daughter to reevaluate her friend group, and Zonnique is one of the celebs leading the pack who advises Malia.

 

The 20-year-old reality star and singer took to Twitter shooting her shot for a spot as a friend.

Zonnique isn’t alone because lots of Twitter users followed begging Malia Obama to get new friends who will keep her moments as a private citizen where they belong: private.

Just recently Zonnique was complimented by her mother Tiny for a lovely photo that she shared on social media.

 

baby can you wait for it

A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on

Tiny wrote ‘This ain’t no fluke she just comes from a different breed @zonniquejailee #Zonnique #PrettyHustle #LittleBittyBitchStopPlayingWithMe.’ She completed the caption with heart and kiss emojis.

Tiny is also continually dealing with rumors about her marriage with the rapper T.I. Despite all the things that she has to handle these days, it’s impressive that Tiny always finds a moment to be a loving and supportive mother.

Post Views: 46,834

3 Comments

Sue
12/03/2017 at 1:17 pm
Reply

She needs to stop trying to be like her mother and go to college and get some sense. Little girl you need to learn how to take care of yourself. Your going to be an old lady one day with nothing to fall back on. 4 years will bypass fast go to college get a trade. Zonnique


Iesha Calloway
11/27/2017 at 11:43 am
Reply

I would like for all the new news to be sent to me cause I like to stay up to date about what’s going on in the word today


Milly
11/26/2017 at 10:06 am
Reply

I’m confused,what’s the difference? I just seen Zonnique stooping down grinding like she was having sex,the whole world seen that and in another with her chest hanging out.


