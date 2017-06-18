Tiny And T.I. Reunite To Share Very Emotional Home Videos On Their Daughter’s Sweet 16

This is one big happy family! T.I. and Tiny have reunited on their daughter’s Sweet 16 to share cute home videos from her childhood. Even in the middle of her parents’ divorce, Deyjah was filled with love for her birthday.
No matter how things stand with T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, their children will always come first, and this is the way it should be.
Their daughter, Deyjah Harris, who turned 16 on June 17, has received social media messages and some home videos from both her parents.
The rapper also wrote a message for her on his Instagram account:
‘Happy 16th birthday to the most talented, intelligent, beautiful, funny, thoughtful, caring, considerate, sweet, but tough, genuine, loving, unique young lady. Your growth, maturity, & humility continues to amaze me still after all these years.’
The video that he posted can melt anyone’s heart, and it is a compilation of her best picture from over the years. The video features ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ song playing in the background.
Happy 16th Birthday to the most talented, intelligent, beautiful, funny, thoughtful, caring, considerate, sweet, but tough, genuine, loving, unique young lady of 16 yrs I know!!! @princess_of_da_south Your growth, maturity, & humility continues to amaze me still after all these years. You have a silent strength that comes from an abundance of modest,quiet confidence I don't even think you know you have yet. Watching you evolve into the magnificent young lady you're becoming has been THE most challenging, stressful, yet amazing, incredible things I've ever experienced or witnessed in MY LIFE!!! We've had our ups,downs,&adversities over the years,but looking back I must say it was all worth it because it made you the young lady you are today. I can't say enough how proud we all are of you & how much you mean to ME & The ENTIRE HARRIS FAMILY!!! You possess all the best parts of me. Qualities most people would kill to have. Your future is brighter than anyone's eyes can behold. Your potential is limitless. You have everything you need to become ANYTHING YOU DESIRE!!! But no matter what that may be you'll always be good enough for me just the way you are. Don't change,& don't trip…. anything you can imagine will be at your fingertips before you know it. But for now just rest assured & know DADDY LOVES YOU MORE THAN LIFE ITSELF…. AS WE ALL DO… Have fun & Enjoy your day my lovely little (not so much anymore😒)princess. YOU ARE & WILL ALWAYS BE MY HEART IN HUMAN FORM. I love you!!!! 😘
Tiny also wrote something for her daughter on Instagram:
‘Sweet 16 birthday today! I couldn’t be more happy about the beautiful young lady she’s grown to be. She’s shy but funny, super talented more importantly, ‘She Will Always Be My Baby.’
For her birthday, Deyjah wore a bedazzled floor-length gown with sheer cutouts at the bottom and also around the chest area.
The gold dress and her sparkling tiara made her look like a total princess, and this is exactly how every girl should be treated on her anniversary!
In Tiny’s home video, her daughter waves to the camera and she plays with her curled hair.
As long as T.I. is able to keep Bernice Burgos far away from this lovely celebration, there isn’t anything in the whole world that can ruin his daughter’s party.
The hip-hop star made the biggest mistake by inviting his new girlfriend to his son’s 9th birthday party back in May. He didn’t even realize that Bernice caused a massive fight between T.I. and Tiny when the presents came out. On the other hand, various signs have suggested the fact that T.I. and Bernice are no longer dating.
