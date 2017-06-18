Tiny And T.I. Reunite To Share Very Emotional Home Videos On Their Daughter’s Sweet 16

This is one big happy family! T.I. and Tiny have reunited on their daughter’s Sweet 16 to share cute home videos from her childhood. Even in the middle of her parents’ divorce, Deyjah was filled with love for her birthday.

No matter how things stand with T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, their children will always come first, and this is the way it should be.

Their daughter, Deyjah Harris, who turned 16 on June 17, has received social media messages and some home videos from both her parents.

The rapper also wrote a message for her on his Instagram account:

‘Happy 16th birthday to the most talented, intelligent, beautiful, funny, thoughtful, caring, considerate, sweet, but tough, genuine, loving, unique young lady. Your growth, maturity, & humility continues to amaze me still after all these years.’

The video that he posted can melt anyone’s heart, and it is a compilation of her best picture from over the years. The video features ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ song playing in the background.

Tiny also wrote something for her daughter on Instagram:

‘Sweet 16 birthday today! I couldn’t be more happy about the beautiful young lady she’s grown to be. She’s shy but funny, super talented more importantly, ‘She Will Always Be My Baby.’

For her birthday, Deyjah wore a bedazzled floor-length gown with sheer cutouts at the bottom and also around the chest area.

The gold dress and her sparkling tiara made her look like a total princess, and this is exactly how every girl should be treated on her anniversary!

In Tiny’s home video, her daughter waves to the camera and she plays with her curled hair.

As long as T.I. is able to keep Bernice Burgos far away from this lovely celebration, there isn’t anything in the whole world that can ruin his daughter’s party.

The hip-hop star made the biggest mistake by inviting his new girlfriend to his son’s 9th birthday party back in May. He didn’t even realize that Bernice caused a massive fight between T.I. and Tiny when the presents came out. On the other hand, various signs have suggested the fact that T.I. and Bernice are no longer dating.