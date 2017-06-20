FREE NEWSLETTER
Tiny And T.I. Reconcile! Video Shows Them Kissing And Cuddling In Bed With Kids During Family Day!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/20/2017
t.i. and tiny back togetherSource: oxygen.com

It’s been a few months since T.I. and Tiny decided to split, but now the two reignited reconciliation rumors with a cuddle video! The pair shared a kiss and cuddled in bed during a live Instagram broadcast. Are they really giving it another chance?

As fans certainly remember Tameka Tiny Harris filed for divorce from her rapper husband and babies’ daddy T.I. in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

Now, however, it seems like the woman has second thoughts about her decision.

In the online video, Tiny and T.I. gave their followers serious romance hopes by showing a lot of PDA.

The rapper took to social media to give his fans a sneak peek into his life when suddenly, Tiny showed up.

The ex leaned in and kissed her ex sweetly.

T.I. then asked her who else she’s been kissing to which she coyly replies: nobody!

‘You do not live here anymore? What you been doing? – I do live here,’ she answers and T.I. jokes that she has her own home.

Adding more to the romance rumors, Tiny also attended the rapper’s concert on June 18, and she seemed to have a blast.

According to a source, his relationship with Bernice Burgos is over because T.I. still had lingering feelings for his long-term love.

This is also the reason why he kept his fling with the model on the low and never really made it official.

But while T.I. has been possibly working things out with his wife, Bernice Burgos seems unaffected, bashing into the attention of other rappers.

Tiny also revealed during a recent interview that she’s been talking with T.I. a lot more and she sounded unsure whether or not that is a good idea.

But the sweet Instagram live proves the woman made up her mind and decided to give their romance another chance.

Are you happy for the pair? Do you think reconciliation is a good idea for the on again off again couple?

