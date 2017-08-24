Tiny And T.I. Raised Zonnique Pullins – She Wants Them To Stay Married Amid New Divorce Rumors

Zonnique Pullins has stepped in to help save Tiny and T.I. from making the biggest mistake of their lives.

In a recent interview with Essence, Zonnique said she has known T.I. since she was five years of age and views him as a father and friend.

She explained that while her parents were going through some “stuff,” her relationship with the famous rapper did not change.

The aspirant singer also revealed that she has watched Tiny and her husband work through some serious marital woes in the past and they always stayed united and are loving parents to their seven children.

She said at the time: “It seems really the same to me, I would say that. I still get to see pops and all my other siblings all the time. I feel like they still see each other. Everything is still the same.”

Zonnique has been talking to her mother about doing everything she can to convince T.I. to annul the divorce.

It is worth noting that while the couple has reunited, reconcile, and is now living under the same roof; the music stars have yet to cancel the divorce process.

According to a source, who spoke to HollywoodLife, Zonnique has been begging her mom to stay married.

The insider shared: “Tiny is trying to keep her head up, but she is very sad right now. She does not want to give up on her marriage, but it is starting to feel pretty damn hopeless. She feels like she is trying to save a sinking ship. Her oldest daughter is begging her to hang on a little longer, and she is promised that she will, but her heart is not in it anymore.”

The person went on to say: “She feels like she really can’t count on any sort of consistency with TIP. She is giving him a few more weeks to convince her they have a future together, but unless he can pull off some sort of miracle, she is going to go ahead with this divorce. She wants to free herself from this crazy cycle once and for all.”

In a recent Instagram Live video, Tiny vowed to stay married no matter what.

So, there is a significant possibility that after all has been said and done, the much-talked-about romance will be salvaged.

Advertisement

Fans are rooting for the duo.