Tiny And T.I. Hold Hands As She Serenades Him On Stage At Xscape Concert – Watch Footage Of The Romantic Moment Here!

At yesterday’s Fourth of July Xscape concert, Tiny, and T.I. held hands on stage! When the rapper brought their youngest daughter Heiress on stage, the singer serenaded them both with one of the group’s most touching and romantic songs.

Are they back together?

It looks like the pair may finally be putting all the drama behind them, judging by the cute moment that took place during Xscape’s concert in Detroit yesterday.

All the Xscape members brought their significant others on stage, and the crowd was surprised to see T.I. joining his wife as well.

The women started performing their hit single Do You Want To? and it is safe to say all eyes were on T.I. and Tiny.

The singer looked gorgeous and sexy in her bedazzled outfit and T.I. could not take his eyes off her either.

At one point during the performance, T.I. tapped his wife on the shoulder and he whispered something in her ear.

Afterward, the seemingly reconciled pair held hands as they gazed down at their baby daughter.

Considering that the song’s lyrics are all about being in love and making love, maybe Tiny was sending T.I. a message that she hasn’t given up on him yet.

We know that she is open to them getting back together, but T.I. is the one indecisive.

The woman did admit that they have been fighting over spending time with baby Heiress, but they looked extremely happy on stage.

Maybe they’re finally realizing that they’re better off together than not.

Sources have revealed that the couple has been trying to fix their problems and reconcile but that it hasn’t been easy at all.

One insider claimed Tiny is still struggling to get over ‘all the hurting T.I. has done,’ while T.I. is trying to deal with Tiny’s ‘constant criticism.’

But if we are to judge by their romantic performance, it seems like they are taking a step in the right direction.

Fans certainly wish to see the pair and their kids act like a real, happy family once again. Do you believe Tiny and T.I. will get back together and forget about the divorce?