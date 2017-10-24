FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Tiny And T.I Have A Huge Fight After He Was ‘Checking Out Bernice Burgos’ Super Sexy Selfies

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/24/2017
Tiny And T.I Have A Huge Fight After He Was 'Checking Out Bernice Burgos' Super Sexy Selfies

Tiny and T.I. had a big fight after he was checking out Bernice Burgos’ Instagram photos. Find out more about the spicy details.

Tiny and T.I. have had a rough marriage, and they recently had quite a big argument after Tiny found out that her husband was checking out hot Instagram selfies on his former love, Bernice Burgos.

 

Poison Ivy🌿👑💋

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

‘Tiny and T.I. may be trying to make a go of it again, but she still has serious trust issues, and it’s causing problems,’ an insider close to Tiny confessed.

‘Tiny recently went through T.I.’s browser history and saw that he’s been all over Bernice’s Instagram, checking out her photos, including every one of the sexy selfies she has recently posted. What wound Tiny up even more though, was the fact that it isn’t even just Bernice’s recent photos that T.I.’s been looking at, he’s been going deep on her Instagram, and checking out photos from ages ago, and it’s all the sexy, half-naked ones.’ the same source stated.

‘Tiny was already pissed that T.I. still follows Bernice on Instagram, but finding out he’s been spending all this time salivating over her photos is the last straw.’

The whole Tiny versus Bernice drama has been ongoing, and with this latest news, it doesn’t look to be getting any better soon.

‘Tiny confronted T.I. about it, and he did his usual trick of turning it around to make Tiny seem like she’s the bad one, for ’spying’ on him—and it ended up turning into a huge fight between them,’ the insider continued.

 

Get Into It #honeybrown #berniceburgos

A post shared by BerniceBurgos (BB) (@berniceburgosss) on

‘They’ve made up, for now, but T.I.’s made it clear that he won’t be dictated to about what he can look at online, and who he can follow—and that Tiny needs to check herself and quit with the jealous wife routine. But, Tiny’s still pissed, and it’s making her seriously doubt that she can ever really trust T.I. again, because, if he really is committed to making their marriage work then why’s he spending hours trawling through nearly naked photos of another woman, especially when that other woman has caused so many problems between them in the past?’

We really hope that Tiny and T.I. manage to sort things out this time as well. It would be a shame that these two lost control and break up once more.

10 Comments

Jags
10/24/2017 at 11:15 am
Reply

When Tiny start getting those lines and wrinkles from worrying about what a so call grown as man will and won’t do because being under all those lights are enough damage to the skin but to lose sleep over a repeat offender does not make you his probation officer. Turn off the monitor and put that time and energy in you your baby girl and those beautiful kids/adults you have. I love a good fight but it’s no good fighting for something that won’t fight off them demons. It’s a powerful force but the more you play the Devils fame you’ll miss your blessing. Your Family came from a man but does not define who you are and all it took the produce and raise them. The major and most important thing in any relationship is respect. Once that is broken it’s hard to fix. Aretha said in a song RESPECT YOURSELF. If you don’t Respect yourself ain’t nobody gonna give hoot who do. Be a woman about it. Not a side piece.


Jags
10/24/2017 at 11:00 am
Reply

VERRRRRY well explained. We as women don’t give the side piece or the side piece the power. Competing with a side piece is a game of fools. Move on Tiny. He will never be the man for you again Tiny. You way better than this


Mimi G
10/24/2017 at 10:32 am
Reply

I so agree with Jay Sam. I too am married and people no longer do look at marriage in the biblical sense. When couples get married they not realizing that they are not just making a promise to each other to love for better or worst, but before God as well.
I personally feel that if your spouse has betrayed your love and trust by stepping out side their marriage and you feel you want to try and make it work, do that, but if you feel deep in your heart that you know that you have no trust let it go. I know I had too!!! After I prayed and prayed and asked God to show me the way, I had to do what would make me happy. Because you are only causing yourself more pain then you need to. I will always love my husband but I had to let him go even when he didn’t want to let me go. And you are right the side chick gets way to much attention.. Life is too short to keep being unhappy.
Love life and no your worth as a Beautiful Woman.


Tierra
10/24/2017 at 10:05 am
Reply

Man can you blame T.I. that girl is nice eye candy and no I don’t like girls I wish him any Tiny could work it out though but that girl Bernice is fawnnn


Kimberly mosley
10/24/2017 at 7:44 am
Reply

Tiny can do bad by yourself and Bernice is going to get just what you get out of the relationship cuz I know naked going to be loyal to your b**** a** cuz you did what you did to tell you remember that you heard it first from the streets


KR
10/24/2017 at 7:23 am
Reply

I’m on Tiny’s side with this one. If he wants to work his marriage out then he needs to cut all ties with Bernice.


Tone
10/24/2017 at 7:08 am
Reply

Let’s be clear T.I don’t really want to be withbTiny. He really miss that girl and if he’s putting all that time and energy into her site it’s clear what’s on his mind and what he really wants. Sad but this is what u get when u marry a nigga and not a man


    Jags
    10/24/2017 at 11:18 am
    Reply

    Well get da stepping

Jay Sam
10/24/2017 at 4:48 am
Reply

I am really tired of the T.I and Tiny situation! I said that to say. Either piss or get off the pot! We as woman take way too much from men especially our husbands because we get the vows better or for worse mixed up! No one looks at marriage in a biblical scene anymore (cheating, open marriage, swinging etc). It’s so sad because both woman are beautiful in there on rights! Sexy can’t be bought and Bernice has that naturally.( minus that fake big butt). Tiny is trying to buy it!! There was no need! You were a petite woman. You looked very classy before the surgeries to me. And you can sing, a great business woman, a great mom, beautiful kids and YOU are married to T.I.!! Which by the way doesn’t define you as TINY!! I am also married so I am speaking from experience. If T.I. can’t seem to see what’s good right in front of him.. then you need to know your worth and move on…Remember we as woman set examples for our daughters to stay in unhealthy relationships!!! You are in my prayers…stop trying so hard…He needs to show you he wants it too and if not!! Hey… And as far as Bernice… I am not going to comment on the side chic because like the The great T.D Jakes daughter said, we give them waaay too much power! ( and they are really weak people with low self-esteem).


    Evette Littlejohn
    10/24/2017 at 9:37 am
    Reply

    I agree we don’t value ourselves as women. We need to allow them to chase after us. And if you want to continue to keep your cheating ways then let them go.

