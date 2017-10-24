Tiny And T.I Have A Huge Fight After He Was ‘Checking Out Bernice Burgos’ Super Sexy Selfies

Tiny and T.I. had a big fight after he was checking out Bernice Burgos’ Instagram photos. Find out more about the spicy details.

Tiny and T.I. have had a rough marriage, and they recently had quite a big argument after Tiny found out that her husband was checking out hot Instagram selfies on his former love, Bernice Burgos.

‘Tiny and T.I. may be trying to make a go of it again, but she still has serious trust issues, and it’s causing problems,’ an insider close to Tiny confessed.

‘Tiny recently went through T.I.’s browser history and saw that he’s been all over Bernice’s Instagram, checking out her photos, including every one of the sexy selfies she has recently posted. What wound Tiny up even more though, was the fact that it isn’t even just Bernice’s recent photos that T.I.’s been looking at, he’s been going deep on her Instagram, and checking out photos from ages ago, and it’s all the sexy, half-naked ones.’ the same source stated.

‘Tiny was already pissed that T.I. still follows Bernice on Instagram, but finding out he’s been spending all this time salivating over her photos is the last straw.’

The whole Tiny versus Bernice drama has been ongoing, and with this latest news, it doesn’t look to be getting any better soon.

‘Tiny confronted T.I. about it, and he did his usual trick of turning it around to make Tiny seem like she’s the bad one, for ’spying’ on him—and it ended up turning into a huge fight between them,’ the insider continued.

‘They’ve made up, for now, but T.I.’s made it clear that he won’t be dictated to about what he can look at online, and who he can follow—and that Tiny needs to check herself and quit with the jealous wife routine. But, Tiny’s still pissed, and it’s making her seriously doubt that she can ever really trust T.I. again, because, if he really is committed to making their marriage work then why’s he spending hours trawling through nearly naked photos of another woman, especially when that other woman has caused so many problems between them in the past?’

We really hope that Tiny and T.I. manage to sort things out this time as well. It would be a shame that these two lost control and break up once more.