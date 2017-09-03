Tiny And Blac Chyna Dance And Flirt In Viral Nightclub Video — Is This T.I.’s Dream?

Blac Chyna and Tiny were spotted in the same nightclub dancing and licking their tongues.

Fans are asking, what is going on? Is T.I. in on this and they are going to have another sexcapade? Are T.I. and Tiny in an open marriage as the rapper requested?

Earlier today, a video surfaced on social media. In it, the reality stars are hanging out at Opium in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the brief clip, Chyna is in a red robe-like dress that exposed her legs and massive tattoos.

As for Tiny, she is in a body-hugging silver suit that revealed a lot of cleavage.

As the music blasted in the background, the duo danced, flirted, and whined for the camera.

Over the summer, the names of Tiny and Chyna were linked to a threesome.

Rob Kardashian went on an epic rant about baby Dream’s mother.

T.I. reached out to Kardashian and asked him to calm down and focus on his only child.

The sock designer decided to answer the “No Mediocre” rapper in a lengthy post where he exposed his private life including his intimate moment with Chyna and Tiny.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said: “Since TI wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don’t speak on my daughter when u having three$omes with young Chy and Tiny.”

The father of one went on to say: “Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro. Correction::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him.”

😍😍😍 Yasss! #Blacchyna #TinyHarris #ChyNTiny A post shared by ChyNLauren (@chyboog) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

T.I., who was embarrassed after the details leaked, decided to delete the post.

Talking to TMZ, T.I. did not deny the story but he did blast Kardashian for spilling his secrets.

The ATL actor said: “Don’t tell women’s business. That is bad. That is very, very bad. Poor character. If a woman trusted you and confided in you with secrets and stuff like that, you do not ever let that — you do not do that. Secrets are sacred; you do not do that. That is a whole other level of f—boy s— right there.”

Those three like to have fun in the bedroom and with the media.