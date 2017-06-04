Tina Malone Decides To Become A Mom At 54 And She Will Even Select The Sex Of The Baby!

54-year-old Tina Malone and her husband Paul, who is 35 wanted to become parents again and give their 3-year-old daughter Flame a sibling. However, the couple was worried that the woman might not be able to go through a pregnancy again because of her age.

The actress revealed that she is going to have a kid of her own again, after just a year since she became a grandmother.

But even though the pregnancy may not be the most realistic thing for the 54-year-old, the solution is a surrogate mother!

What is even more outrageous for some is that the couple is going to select the sex of their IVF embryo because they want to have a son now.

Tina, who already received a lot of backlash for having Flame at the age of 50 stated that although critics will say she is selfish for wanting to have a baby at 54 years old, she does not care what they think.

‘They will moralize and abuse me – even more so for selecting the sex of our baby – and everyone is entitled to their opinion. But I don’t give two ****s for what they think. I am doing this for Flame and for my husband, not just myself. I’m healthy, of sound mind, and a bloody brilliant mother.’

Her oldest daughter, 35-year-old Danielle had a child of her own last year.

Tina married her former soldier husband back in 2009.

Although Tina always insists on having another baby her loving husband does not want to risk her life again like it happened when she gave birth to Flame.

The couple decided to use her eight embryos they have deposited in Cyprus.

A doctor suggested they use a surrogate instead and the woman thought it was a great idea!

Now, Tina and Paul and both excited and nervous to meet their surrogate at the Cyprus clinic.

Advertisement

Do you support Malone in her decision to give Flame a sibling?