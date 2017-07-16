Tina Knowles Proves Once Again That She’s Probably The Best Grandma Ever

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson has got serious grandma jokes, and we love her for it! In a new interview with the publication E! News, the triple-time-grandma had some corny but funny jokes to make about her daughter’s newborn twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

Beyoné and her husband Jay-Z welcomed their new babies in June, and she posted their first photo and confirmed their names this past week.

When asked about her children, the celebrity grandma said, “Oh, the kids are wonderful, but the best thing is that you can give them back.”

Tina posted on Instagram last week saying, “So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world. Proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. 7/13/2017 Boy and girl what a blessing.”

As CI readers know, Tina is known for her “Corny Joke Time” Instagram videos.

Her husband is Richard Lawson, and the pair is often vocal about their familial love.

The couple, not surprisingly, loves Jay’s new music as well, after all, they’re family!

When talking about Jay-Z new album, 4:44, Tina said, “Oh, we are fans [of Jay-Z’s new music). It’s marvelous.”

“It’s a paradigm shift. He did something that was incredible. I think Jay’s changing the game. Nobody expected him – who people look to as the best rapper in the world – to come from that place, so he is changing the game.”

The mother and father claimed that the rapper had changed the game because he has come from a place of sincerity, which is unlike what other men have done before him.

However, not everyone loves Jay’s new album.

50 Cent commented on Jay’s new album in an Instagram post, where he compared the rappers new music to “golf-course music.”

The rapper joked that he thought he should be wearing loafers when listening to the newly released tracks, arguing that the music is simply “too intelligent.”

The rapper remarked that the future is here, and it lies within modern rappers who “just want to have fun.” Despite the brief criticism, we send out our congratulations to Tina and her husband Richard on the new additions to her family!