Politics

Tina Fey Criticizes All White Women Who Voted For Donald Trump!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/01/2017
tina feySource: kingofwallpapers.com

Tina Fey has a lot of women fans that truly admire her and many of those females are white! However, Tina is not so fond of some of them – those who voted for Donald Trump to be more precise.

Yesterday night, during “Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU” Fey talked to New York Civil Liberties Union executive director Donna Lieberman and ACLU deputy legal director Louise Melling.

The trio discussed the battle for women’s rights as well as the responsibility of each and every one of us to fight for protections that although might not directly affect our lives directly, they would make a positive change in the long run.

According to polls, an overwhelming percentage of white women, 53% to be exact voted for Donald Trump.

Tina Fey proceeded to criticize the majority of female voters who she considers to be young, college-educated women who now would like to forget the election ever happened. Tina urged them to not turn a blind eye to it because even though it may not affect them at this time, it definitely will, at some point in the future.

“[Don’t] turn attention away from what is happening.”

After asking Lieberman and Melling about the current laws on reproductive rights, Fey proceeded to express her plea towards her fellow women to be compassionate and empathetic to all groups at risk in Donald Trump’s America.

“I personally will make my own pledge as a college-educated white woman to not look away,” Fey stated, adding that she will not “pretend that things are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it.”

Read more about donald trump tina fey

