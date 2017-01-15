Tina Fey Impersonates Carrie Fisher on SNL and Disses Trump

After Alec Baldwin did his perfect Trump impersonation on Saturday Night Live, Tina Fey also had an amazing cameo.

During the cold open, the actress appeared as a hologram of Princess Leia during Felicity Jones’ opening monologue. In honor of Jones starring in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Tina Fey channeled the late Carrie Fisher’s iconic character and she nailed it!

“Oh my god, Tina Fey! You’re in a headscarf! Are you a Star Wars princess?” Jones asked.

“No, I just bought this at Eileen Fisher, they have amazing deals after the holidays,” Fey said.

Speaking of Alec Baldwin and his spot-on Trump impersonation, the actor delighted the SNL audience with urinating jokes.

Tina Fey gave the first-time host Felicity Jones some well informed advice, saying:

“I hear you’re hosting SNL…All you need to do is go out there and do your best. Don’t worry about what the reviews say,” she said.

“Does this show get reviewed?” Jones asked Fey, responding with a Trump diss.

“Yes, way too much. Also, no matter how it goes, the President of the United States is going to say it’s sad and overrated. Yeah, the president! It’s fine, no one cares.”

The Saturday Night Live tweeted about the guest, saying:

“Tina Fey returned to 8H* with a special message for Felicity Jones. #SNL*as a hologram.”

Furthermore, Fey also explained to Jones some of the cast members’ unique quirks.

“I’ve only met Leslie (Jones) once, and she called me Downton Abbey,” she stated.

“That’s a term of endearment, she calls anyone that who is white and British. And remember, if all else fails, you should know that back in season 35, I wrote a fatal flaw in the system: if you take out Kenan Thompson, the studio will explode.”

Fey’s holographic Princess Leia also jabbed at the rumors that Disney might add a CGI version of Carrie Fisher’s character into the upcoming movies by saying to Jones: “You must get this message to J.J. Abrams. Tell him I am technically available to act in films.”

In order to furthermore honor the late actress, SNL announced on their Twitter account that they will re-air Carrie Fisher‘s 1978 appearance as host of the comedy show.

Fisher said at the time: “I felt a little awkward coming out here in my Princess Leia costume, because it might seem like I’m exploiting Star Wars. But I went along with it because if I came out as myself, who would recognize me.”