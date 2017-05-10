Tim Allen’s Comedy ‘The Last Man Standing’ Was Cancelled By ABC After Six Seasons

ABC has decided to cancel Tim Allen’s comedy The Last Man Standing after six seasons.

This was an unexpected ending for the popular show because ratings have been steady throughout its run in a very difficult time slot.

The Last Man Standing was a series with a unique perspective. It focused on a family man played by Allen dealing with three rebellious daughters and a wife, who does not always dance to the same tune as his.

It was a big return to television for Allen who found success on the same network in the 1990s with Home Improvement.

No official reasons were given for the cancellation for the sitcom that was watched by close to 8 million people every week.

The numbers were not spectacular, but they were pretty good for a show that airs on Friday when viewership tends to be lower. A few ideas have been put forward to explain this decision.

1 – Allen is reportedly a very tough negotiator, and with his standing as a comedy legend, he sometimes asks for quite a bit of money. ABC was not ready to give into his demands.

2 – The show got a great syndication deal last year with CMT, and this tends to be the primary goal of television executives. Since The Last Man Standing was already viable, keeping it on the air was no longer a priority.

3 – 20th Century Fox Television produced the show, and networks prefer to put on the lineup programs that they own.

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment after the decision was made public.

They slammed ABC for becoming too liberal and for getting rid of one of the only shows on the major networks with a strong conservative viewpoint.

Supporters also say that The Last Man Standing deserved another season to at least say goodbye in the proper way.

The last episode aired in March and viewers were left with the impression that the show was coming back and the characters still had interesting things to share.