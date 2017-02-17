Tilda Swinton Is The New Frontrunner To Play The Doctor on ‘Doctor Who’

If you haven’t already heard, current Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi will be departing the popular British show after the upcoming 10th series. As is always the case, that means speculation is currently running rampant regarding who will take over the role of the Doctor when the show resumes. As of this week, the new favorite to play the meddlesome Time Lord is none other than Doctor Strange co-star Tilda Swinton.

Swinton, 56, has had a long and storied career, with an uncanny ability to morph herself into unrecognizable new roles. She won an Academy Award for her work in 2007’s Michael Clayton, and in recent years has played a series of bizarre characters in films like Snowpiercer and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Swinton earned praise and criticism alike for her controversial role as the androgynous Ancient One in last year’s Marvel blockbuster, Doctor Strange.

There’s no real indication whether producers are pursuing Swinton or whether she’s even interested in the role. Her new frontrunner status comes from bookies in the UK who are taking bets on Capaldi’s replacement. The idea of a woman taking over the role of the Doctor has picked up steam in recent days, earning endorsements from Capaldi and former Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Billie Piper.

Late last month, Capaldi, 58, announced he would be leaving Doctor Who at the end of Series 10. Presumably, he will appear in this year’s annual Christmas special as well, but that hasn’t yet been confirmed. This will be the third series for Capaldi and the first for his new co-star, Pearl Mackie, as companion Bill Potts.

It’s actually a rather appropriate time for Capaldi to depart the long-running show. Current showrunner Steven Moffat, who has headed the series since 2010, is also leaving Doctor Who after Series 10. Chris Chibnall, who was the head writer for the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood and created the popular series Broadchurch, will take over after Moffat.

Other favorites topping bookies’ lists to play the next Doctor include Ben Wishaw, Olivia Colman, and Richard Ayoade.