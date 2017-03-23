Tiger Woods Tells All About Being Racially Persecuted In His Career!

In his new memoir, Tiger Woods opened up about his struggles as a biracial man in a white town and a white dominated sport. According to the famous golf player, he has been receiving a lot of hatred in his career just on the basis of his race!

The golfer recalled how, when he was just a small child living in Cypress, California, some neighbors attacked his home because of his interracial family.

“Some of the residents weren’t happy…and threw things at the house — lemons, limes, rocks,” Woods wrote in his book, The 1997 Masters: My Story.

Fortunately, the hate crimes towards his parents stopped when his half-brothers decided to confront the racist neighbors.

“Kevin and Earl Jr. went over to the house where the people who took exception to our moving in lived, knocked on the door, and had a little discussion to clear up the situation,” he stated, adding that afterward, the attacks stopped.

However, as the young Woods proceeded to develop a passion for golf and even show a lot of potential, the racism continued on the course.

“I’d been hearing things in tournaments since I was seven or eight years old,” he wrote. “People said things to me between green and tee, when they could get close to me. I saw but didn’t see. I heard but didn’t hear.”

Fortunately, young Tiger Woods was very confident and mentally strong and did not let their words affect him. “I thought people who were saying nasty things were fools.”

His father was the one who helped him grow thick skin by cursing at the boy while hitting balls on the golf course.

“F*** off, Tiger,” Woods revealed his father, who passed away in 2006, used to say. “You little piece of s**t. How do you feel being a little n****r?”

Eventually, Woods not only got used to the words his father would say to him but even started thinking they were funny.