Tiger Woods Reveals He Has Completed An Intensive Program Following His Arrest For DUI

Tiger Woods revealed earlier today that he just finished a program regarding substance abuse, following his arrest on the 29th of May earlier in the year. The golfing pro was caught driving his vehicle in Jupiter, Florida while he was under the influence of medication and alcohol.

Tiger wrote on his Twitter, “I recently completed an out of state private intensive program. I’ll continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family, and friends. I am very thankful for all the support I’ve received.”

According to the Palm Beach County’s Police Department, the golfer was taken to jail at 7:18 in the morning, Monday, May 29th.

The booking sheet also showed that the golfing legend had too much alcohol in his system.

Just a few hours after he was arrested, Woods came out to blame the incident on an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

In his statement, he wrote, “I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol wasn’t involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medicines had affected me so strongly.”

On the 19th of June, almost three weeks after his initial arrest, the champ went on his respective social media account to let his followers know that he was getting help on how to “manage” his “medications.”

Tiger previously underwent back surgery, and he was taking drugs to deal with the pain.

He wrote on his blog at the time that his sole focus was getting back into shape and following his doctor’s orders. In an old Tweet, he claimed, “I’m receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder. Tiger finished his Tweet saying he wanted to thank everyone for understanding his ailments.