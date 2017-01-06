Tiger Woods on Donald Trump: He’s Pretty Good

Tiger Woods has finally opened up about his friendly golf outing with President-elect Donald Trump last month. The two linked up at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach back in Dec. 23, and now Woods is finally giving us the details on how things went on the turf.

The widely celebrated golfer was pleasantly surprised at how far Donald trump could hit the ball, especially in his age. “He takes a really good lash”, said Woods. Woods said their discussion topics covered an extensive range, but it was all fun. He stated that they both enjoyed the bantering and squabbling. Woods also shared his vision for golf and what he’s trying to do in the future to Trump.

When quizzed about what actually went down on the course, he stated that it wasn’t really a match, but more for fun. He tested drivers and fairway woods, and changed some settings. Woods also said he believed the president-elect enjoyed seeing the difference in shots when you experiment a little.

Woods couldn’t resist the classic humble brag. He stated the he has now had the privilege of playing golf with Bill Clinton, George H. W. Bush, Barack Obama, and the president-elect Mr. Trump, and that he appreciates the opportunity.

Donald Trump has recently met up with other celebrities including Kanye West to discuss America’s future. Did he really want their opinions? Or did he want to change the public’s perception about him? Maybe he is just looking for someone to perform at his inauguration, as almost everyone has turned him down.

One thing we know for sure is that Donald Trump’s first days in office will be anything but ordinary.