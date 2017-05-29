Tiger Woods Nailed By The Police Because Of Alleged Drinking And Driving

A Jupiter police officer confirmed Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving in the town of Jupiter, Florida on the 29th of May. The golfing pro, 41-years-old, was brought into the station around 3 a.m after police caught him on the Military Trail, which is south of Indian Creek Parkway.

Information regarding his arrest revealed he had been booked into jail at 7:18 am and then released at 10:50 am.

Luckily for him, he didn’t have to spend too much time in prison, but on the other hand, he will face charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Before the golfing legend was thrown in jail for three hours, he was about 10 minutes away from a restaurant called The Woods, a spot he owns in the elite enclave of Jupiter Island.

At this point, we can only assume he was hanging out at his restaurant; having a few drinks with his friends before he had to go home.

Sources revealed to TMZ that the man was driving like a maniac, erratically, and all over the road.

Monday’s alcohol-induced arrest is not the first time Woods has been involved in a high-profile scandal.

Back in 2009, it came to light that he had an affair with at least 12 different women while he was married to Elin Nordegren.

Elin ended up filing for divorce, and they split custody of their kids, Sam, and Charlie.

Tiger’s career hit a significant slump after his marital mishap; with many of his corporate sponsors backing away from the golfer.

Shortly after, he injured his back and had undergone several surgeries in recent years and hasn’t played competitive golf since he left the Dubai Desert Classic at the beginning of this year. On his website last week, the golfer wrote in a blog post that his primary priority was to rehabilitate his injuries and do what his doctors tell him to do. After he goes to court for his DUI, he’ll be listening to not only his doctors but the judge as well!