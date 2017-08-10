Tiger Woods Clears The Air Regarding His Relationship With Stylist Kristin Smith

According to more than one report, Tiger Woods was at one point hooking up with Kristin Smith, a personal stylist as well as the ex-wife of Dallas Cowboys player Gerald Sensabaugh. Today, the DailyMail reported the couple was hanging out together in the Bahamas enjoying snorkeling as well as boating on his private yacht.

However, Woods went on Twitter and had a totally different story.

He wrote, “contrary to the false Daily Mail article, Kristin Smith and I are no longer dating and haven’t since last year.”

According to the golfer, he was in Albany and was vacationing with his kids.

He used his Instagram to write, “Nothing like free diving with the kids for lobster at Albany.”

As for what Woods has been up to lately, you’ve all heard about the reports.

The professional player was arrested back in May for driving while under the influence.

Nothing like free diving with the kids for lobster at Albany. A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

According to E! News, Tiger confirmed he would be attending a first-time DUI offender program as punishment for his arrest.

The program includes DUI school, 12 months of probation, and victim impact panels.

Not only does he have to partake in the aforementioned activities, but the professional athlete also has to avoid alcohol as well as drug possession and consumption.

Tiger Woods is a great player; there is no doubt about that.

However, his life has been marked with problems, just like the rest of us.

It isn’t so much that he’s any different than anyone else because life always has unexpected twists, turns, and problems a person would never expect.

The difference between average members of the public and Tiger is, the golfer has a magnifying glass on his personal life at all times, where as the ordinary folks do not.People might remember when he was married to Elin Nordegren.

Advertisement

The pair married in 2004 and divorced in 2010 after Woods had admitted he had many affairs. It was a media spectacle, to say the least, but since then, things have been relatively Ok for the athlete, with the exception of his DUI.