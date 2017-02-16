Tiffany Trump And Whoopi Goldberg Find Common Ground After Fashion Week Drama

Tiffany Trump and Whoopi Goldberg are living proof that while Americans can not agree on politics, they can sing kumbaya while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week. Monday, it was confirmed like her older sister, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump was paying for the sins of her father, the current president, Donald Trump. Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples have been paid big bucks by well-known fashion designers to be at New York Fashion Week.

Advertisement

However, fashion editors and high-profile celebrities have refused to sit next to Miss Trump in the front row at the shows. On Tuesday, Tiffany was pictured at the Dennis Basso show and the following day at the Vivienne Tam show with empty seats next to her.

One reporter revealed on Twitter that several stars, who were already seated, got up and left their seats as soon as they understood or were told that they were next to a Trump.

Pictures surfaced online showing empty seats next to the first daughter and empty seats beside her. The mini Trump NYFW seating scandal made headlines and got Whoopi Goldberg’s attention.

On Thursday, Goldberg defended Miss Trump on The View by saying that politics should not roll over into fashion. Goldberg, who despises President Trump, offered to seat next to the 23-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate at future shows.

Goldberg said on the morning show: “You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you….Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!” Whoopi said. “And people say what is the difference between people boycotting Ivanka. There is a difference. That’s all about buying stuff. You’re buying stuff. This girl is looking at fashion, and she’s just looking at fashion.”

She added: “I don’t want to talk about your dad, but, girl, I will sit next to you. Because I’ve been there where people said, ‘We’re not going to sit next to you.’ I’ll find your ass and sit next to you!”

Advertisement

Trump quickly responded to Goldberg with a tweet that read: “Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I’d love to sit with you too!” Trump and Goldberg will be showing unity as they discuss sequined dresses, colorful pantsuits, and neon jumpsuits.