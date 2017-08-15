Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Struggle With Dealing With An Absent Father

Tiffany Haddish is a newfound success in the business of entertainment, and while she’s known for making all of her fans laugh, the comedienne revealed she has a dark past dealing with a difficult childhood. The star opened up during an interview on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.

In an excerpt of the upcoming interview which will be broadcasted widely on E!, Henry asks the actress about her father making a reconnection later in life which Tiffany admits to.

The comedienne revealed she was without a father almost her entire life, and while she was unable to find him for most of her upbringing, eventually, he was discovered in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the video below, the Girl’s Trip star can be heard talking about her tragic story.

The comedienne explained that she had no idea what to expect from her father, and was wondering why he was absent? She hypothetically asked, ” Where the hell yo’ ass was at when I was out here living in the streets?”

Despite her allegedly turbulent upbringing, Haddish has made a name for herself in the world of entertainment with not only Girl’s Trip, but with several other shows and series including, That’s So Raven, and Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes?

Even though she had an absent father, the star pulled through and found her career in Hollywood. The new movie, Girl’s Trip, made over $105 million so far and has shot Tiffany into the mainstream. It’s part of the new push by Hollywood to create films with female characters. One of the most successful ones so far is the Gal Gadot film, Wonderwoman, which was a box-office-smash-hit as well as a critical success.