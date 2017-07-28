Tiffany Haddish Responds To Backlash After Her Bill Cosby Joke Went Wrong

Tiffany Haddish is in trouble! As her star power continues to increase after the monumental success of the new film, Girls Trip, the actress came forward to address the criticisms after her Bill Cosby joke went wrong.

Many people were not impressed when she claimed she would “drink the juice,” meaning working with Cosby at some point in the future if he continues to have one anyway.

“The juice” referring to the drug/cocktail concoction created by the fallen TV icon to assault women when they’re unconscious.

In case you’ve been under a rock, Bill Cosby was hit with over 100 allegations of sexual assault over the span of his career as a comic and as an actor.

He went to court on one charge related to Andrea Constand in 2004, but the case ended up being a mistrial.

While responding to the fiery criticism, she said, “What I said was a joke. You’re going to tell some bad jokes.”

She went on, “I’m not afraid to do anything. I’m not afraid of any kind of job. I’m not scared to play any girl as long as it doesn’t compromise my morals.”

The actress – who co-starred alongside Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith, the wife of legendary performer Will Smith – stressed that she doesn’t condone the actions of the fallen comic at all.

However, she doesn’t fear him either.

Advertisement

She explained, “I don’t agree with what he did or anything, but, at the end of the day, I’m not afraid of the big bad wolf.That’s what I was trying to say, and I was trying to do it humorously.” As for how Girls Trip is faring, the movie currently holds a 7.3/10 on Rotten Tomatoes and has grossed over $40 million on a $27 million budget. The movie came out on July 21st, 2017.