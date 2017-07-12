Tia Mowry Shares Stunning Beach Body Picture, Gets Accused Of Photoshopping – ‘Sister, Sister’ Actress Hits Back

Tia Mowry has landed in a mini-drama after posting a bikini picture to show off her weight loss.

Mowry is currently in Hawaii with her family to celebrate her 39th birthday.

The talented actress alongside her mother, Darlene Mowry, son, Cree, and brother, Tavior, are having a great time hitting the beaches and touring the archipelago.

The “Sister, Sister” star is also parading around in some stunning bathing suits.

Proud of her new figure, the mother of one has been sharing tons of selfies with her Instagram followers.

It was all smooth sailing, until this afternoon, which is when she shared a snapshot where she is sporting a colorful two-piece that revealed her toned stomach.

The photo quickly went viral, and it received thousands of comments.

Most of them were kind, but a few accused the former child star of Photoshopping the picture.

I love me ❤️ And that's all that matters! Ps, this photo is NOT photoshopped one bit! Those that think so can kiss my ass! 📷- by mom Bathing suit- @bfyneswim A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

A commenter shared: “OMG yes slay this swimsuit.”

Another supporter wrote: “You are so beautiful both inside & out! In a industry & society where we don’t often celebrate “authenticity,” I salute you for being just that! Never change!”

A third person stated: “Loving yourself is the most precious gift you can give yourself. You look beautiful.”

Mowry decided to answer those who accused her of retouching the picture.

She said: “And that’s all that matters! Ps. this photo is not photoshopped one bit! Those that think so can kiss m a**!”

Tia Mowry-Hardrict donned a patterned swimsuit for a beach day while continuing her birthday festivities on vacation in Maui on Sunday (Photo via Flightrisk/Pularazzi/Crocky/Backgrid) #tiamowry A post shared by Ramses F. (@kingramsestha1) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Well, that settles the matter.

The television personality has been very open about her weight and infertility issues.

In 2016, she revealed that she was suffering from endometriosis and it was affecting her efforts to get pregnant with a second child.

Mowry eventually changed her diet – she mainly eats fruits, vegetables, seeds, whole grains, and lean mean.

She even wrote a book about her diet, peer pressure, and more.

She said: “I didn’t feel fat, but the pressure of being on television and wanting to look sexy and beautiful took over. I’m not proud of it. I got skinny, true, but the pills caused my heart to race, and I knew in my gut that I was hurting myself.”

While promoting the book, she told the Huffington Post: “I’ve gained these extra 10 [or] 15 pounds because of my cooking show. I’m just enjoying life and, when I want to drop the pounds, I will, but right now I’m happy with who I am.”

In June, she revealed that she shed the pounds on social media.

She wrote: “I’ve lost 20 pounds! Many asked how? Diet and cooking out of my cookbook #wholenewyou.”

