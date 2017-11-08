Tia Mowry Is Expecting Baby Number 2

Actress Tia Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, are adding to their family. She’s expecting baby number 2!

The 39-year-old actress shared the news with her Instagram followers this morning. The couple already has a 6-year-old son, Cree.

Complete with four red hearts, the picture shows both husband and son adoringly kissing her baby belly. Tia and Cory have been together for well over a decade and will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in April of next year.

As far back as 2013, Tia did talk about the possibility of having a second child. She explained that it was something that was on her mind and something she and Cory spoke about relatively often. The four-year gap that resulted, was likely due to endometriosis which the actress suffers from. This makes conceiving difficult and she has been candid about her struggles in getting pregnant.

It’s important to realize that celebrities are people and go through things just like the rest of us that are difficult and take perseverance and strength of character. Dealing with a condition that results in heavy and painful menstrual cycles as well as difficulty conceiving, is a very taxing issue.

This condition may have had something to do with the actress’s decision to write a cookbook based on foods that are not only nutritious for the body but also healing. The cookbook titled Whole New You, included recipes but also the science behind why real and whole food can have a transformative effect on your health and overall outlook on life.

Though she’s never said it outright, the change in her diet and her focus on healing her body from the inside out may have been spurred on by her endometriosis and the issues she did have trying to conceive. Well, it seems all of it was worth it and her renewed health has made the perfect environment for her baby on the way. No word yet on how far along the actress is or when the baby is due.

Congratulations to the Hardrict Family!