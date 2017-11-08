FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
paris jackson Lionel Richie megyn kelly drake tamar braxton t.i. caitlyn jenner justin bieber jay-z tameka cottle selena gomez nene leakes liam hemsworth jamie otis peggy sulahian khloe kardashian wendy williams kenya moore alec baldwin briana dejesus david beador kylie jenner kourtney kardashian
Home » Entertainment

Tia Mowry Is Expecting Baby Number 2

Serene Hughes Posted On 11/08/2017
0
0


Ebony

Actress Tia Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, are adding to their family. She’s expecting baby number 2!

The 39-year-old actress shared the news with her Instagram followers this morning. The couple already has a 6-year-old son, Cree.

Complete with four red hearts, the picture shows both husband and son adoringly kissing her baby belly. Tia and Cory have been together for well over a decade and will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in April of next year.

❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

As far back as 2013, Tia did talk about the possibility of having a second child. She explained that it was something that was on her mind and something she and Cory spoke about relatively often. The four-year gap that resulted, was likely due to endometriosis which the actress suffers from. This makes conceiving difficult and she has been candid about her struggles in getting pregnant.

It’s important to realize that celebrities are people and go through things just like the rest of us that are difficult and take perseverance and strength of character. Dealing with a condition that results in heavy and painful menstrual cycles as well as difficulty conceiving, is a very taxing issue.

This condition may have had something to do with the actress’s decision to write a cookbook based on foods that are not only nutritious for the body but also healing. The cookbook titled Whole New You, included recipes but also the science behind why real and whole food can have a transformative effect on your health and overall outlook on life.

Though she’s never said it outright, the change in her diet and her focus on healing her body from the inside out may have been spurred on by her endometriosis and the issues she did have trying to conceive. Well, it seems all of it was worth it and her renewed health has made the perfect environment for her baby on the way. No word yet on how far along the actress is or when the baby is due.

Advertisement

Congratulations to the Hardrict Family!

Post Views: 0

Read more about Tia Mowry

Advertisement

You may also like
Did Charlize Theron Roll Her Eyes At Tia Mowry? The Actress Clears Up The Rumors!
07/24/2017
Tia Mowry Shares Stunning Beach Body Picture, Gets Accused Of Photoshopping – ‘Sister, Sister’ Actress Hits Back
07/12/2017
Tia And Tamera Mowry Are Read For ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot, Ask For Fans To Push
06/01/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *