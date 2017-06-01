Tia And Tamera Mowry Are Read For ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot, Ask For Fans To Push

Tia and Tamera Mowry are telling their die-hard fans that a “Sister, Sister” reboot is coming.

The twins are asking supporters to take action by calling their television networks and to start petitions to get the project off the ground because they are ready with a great script.

Additionally, the entire cast has agreed to the remake of the ABC comedy.

While most people know Tamera as the educated woman who loves to talk about her family as a co-host on “The Real” and Tia from shows like “The Game” – in the 1990s, they ruled ABC’s TGIF comedy lineup.

The duo made America laugh in the roles of Tia Landry (Tia Mowry) and Tamera Campbell (Tamera Mowry) in the hit show “Sister, Sister.”

The sitcom followed Tia, a bright young teen from Detroit, who lived with her adoptive mother, Lisa (Jackée Harry), a flamboyant seamstress who accidentally stumbled on her twin sister Tamera in a department store.

Nothing like a long awaited reunion 😊😊 #SisterSister my two favorite girls @tameramowrytwo and @tiamowry I love you guys forever! #TheReal @therealdaytime make sure to catch us 👍🏾 A post shared by Marques Houston (@marqueshouston) on May 4, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Tamera is the opposite of Tia, she is an outgoing and fun-loving teenager who loves boys, and she lives with her adoptive father, Ray (Tim Reid), a calm and well-mannered limousine service owner.

The blended family ends up living under the same roof, and every week millions gathered to discover their latest adventures.

The hit show also featured the girls’ much younger nerdy neighbor, Roger Evans (Marques Houston), who was annoying and in love with both of them.

Last month, there was a sweet reunion on “The Real” where the sisters revealed they are working on the revival.

Tamera shared: “We kind of have the idea. It is really cool. The entire cast is down for it. We are looking for a studio; then it will be 100 percent. But, we are in the process of making it happen.”

This week, Tia sat down with NYLON and said they are ready to go.

The mom of one explained: “We are looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show. I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it is a lot harder than my sister, and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

In recent months, several well-known and beloved TV shows like “Full House,” “Roseanne,” and “Will and Grace” were resurrected, so many are saying that “Sister, Sister” deserves the same treatment just for the world to get the chance to say, “Roger, go home!”