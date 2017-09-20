TI And Tiny Have ‘Grown Stronger’ Since Feud With Wendy Williams

T.I. and Tiny have not been affected by the feud with Wendy Williams. According to a source, the two of them have actually grown even stronger because of this shade-slinging battle.

Wendy Williams is currently T.I. and Tiny’s biggest enemy. The talk show host has slammed the rapper for comments that he made about her body on Instagram just recently.

Now the couple seems to be feuding with the TV star, but it looks like this whole drama has brought the pair closer together. They were on the brink of divorce before all this happened.

A source says that the couple is thriving during this mess.

‘T.I. and Tiny’s bond has grown stronger in the face of adversity,’ an insider close to both of them said.

‘With all the issues in their relationship, keeping up with Wendy’s disses has become something fun and funny for T.I. and Tiny to joke around about. They think Wendy is getting a bit ridiculous but also something that needs to be dealt with. So T.I. and Tiny are monitoring the escalating feud together, laughing about it, plotting revenge and bonding over the public beef.’

On the other hand, Wendy did acknowledge during her show she doesn’t feel like they are in a straight-up close battle.

‘T.I., I don’t have a behind, like you don’t have height, which is why you wear lifts,’ she said, as she was clapping back after his comments about her tiny rear.

‘And NO, we are not fighting! In the name of Major and King and your cute family, we are not fighting, we are just grown people throwing subtle shade!’

Well, what can we say? We can appreciate a little shade slinging, especially if the whole thing is bringing some fun back into T.I. and Tiny’s rekindled relationship!