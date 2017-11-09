‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Star Chris Hemsworth Didn’t Even Tell His Wife About The Film’s Most Guarded Secret

Marvel goes to great lengths to prevent spoilers from leaking on all of its blockbuster films, and that sometimes means asking a lot of the cast and crew. While Thor: Ragnarok continues its success in theaters, director Taika Waititi revealed that cast members weren’t allowed to tell their wives about the certain elements of the movie, especially the surprise cameo by Matt Damon.

In the movie, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) comes home to find his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) ruling in Odin’s (Anthony Hopkins) place. Thor enters while Loki is watching a play that is essentially a recount of what happened at the end of the last Thor movie, only Damon is playing the part of Loki, Luke Hemsworth is Thor, and Sam Neill is portraying Odin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waititi explained how he wanted to refresh the audience’s mind about what happened in the last film and thought a fun play would do the trick. Unfortunately for the actors, Waititi and rest of the crew told them they couldn’t tell anyone about Damon’s cameo, including their family members. Fortunately, none of the actors leaked the cameo and Damon’s appearance was a complete surprise for fans.

“It was one of those, ‘Don’t tell your wife. You cannot tell anyone,’” writer Eric Pearson revealed. “Brad took me over to the side, and showed me the picture [of Damon] in full costume and I lost my mind.”

In an interview with Collider, the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, went into more details about the surprise casting for Thor: Ragnarok. Feige explained how the play idea first originated and how they weren’t sure who would play the parts of Thor, Loki, and Odin.

Hemsworth suggested his brother portray his character while Neill was a good friend of Waititi. Hemsworth was also the one to suggest Damon for the part of Loki, though producers didn’t believe he could get Damon on board. After a quick phone call, however, Hemsworth pulled through, and Damon agreed to be a part of the film.

Damon’s cameo has also sparked speculation about the actor playing another role in the MCU. Although Feige couldn’t say anything official, he hinted that Damon could make future appearances in the franchise as a struggling Asgardian actor. Whether or not that comes to fruition is yet to be seen. Thor: Ragnarok is currently out in theaters.