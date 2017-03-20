FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
amanda seyfried Antonio Banderas angelina jolie donald trump paul walker katy perry brad pitt amal clooney blake lively chad michael murray jennifer aniston thomas sadoski justin bieber jon voight orlando bloom emma watson alex rodriguez ben affleck ellen degeneres liam hemsworth eva longoria
Home » Hollywood

Thomas Sadoski Confirms He And Amanda Seyfried Eloped!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/20/2017
0
73 Views
1


amanda seyfrield thomas sadoskiSource: digitalspy.com

On Thursday, during his appearance on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, Thomas Sadoski revealed quite the secret!

The man was talking about his lover, Amanda Seyfried, who is currently pregnant with their child when he decided to make public the information that everyone was suspecting.

Sadoski raised his hand to show off his wedding ring and confirmed officially that indeed, he and the actress have gotten married away from the public eye!

Furthermore, what was even more unexpected was the fact that, despite what the fans thought, the couple eloped just this past Sunday.

“We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing,” the man explained about the intimate ceremony.

Despite the fact that they did not organize a huge wedding and invite hundreds of guests, Sadoski said he couldn’t have been happier with how their small wedding was officiated, calling the day “perfect!”

As fans may already know, the happy couple first met while they were working on their off-Broadway show The Way We Get By.

At the time, however, the Mean Girls star was romantically linked to Justin Long.

In March 2016, while co-starring in The Last Word, the two fell in love and started their relationship.

Advertisement

In November of last year, it was reported that the two got engaged and the pregnancy news was shared with the public just a few months later! They are certainly moving fast, but we do not doubt that they are very much in love.

Post Views: 73


Read more about amanda seyfried james corden thomas sadoski

You may also like
Amanda Seyfried And Thomas Sadoski Are Married – Baby Is On The Way For ‘The Last Word’ Actors
03/17/2017
John Legend And Metallica Will Perform At The Grammys
01/19/2017
What Khloe Kardashian has to Say about O.J. Simpson Being Her Father
01/13/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *