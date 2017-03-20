Thomas Sadoski Confirms He And Amanda Seyfried Eloped!

On Thursday, during his appearance on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, Thomas Sadoski revealed quite the secret!

The man was talking about his lover, Amanda Seyfried, who is currently pregnant with their child when he decided to make public the information that everyone was suspecting.

Sadoski raised his hand to show off his wedding ring and confirmed officially that indeed, he and the actress have gotten married away from the public eye!

Furthermore, what was even more unexpected was the fact that, despite what the fans thought, the couple eloped just this past Sunday.

“We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing,” the man explained about the intimate ceremony.

Despite the fact that they did not organize a huge wedding and invite hundreds of guests, Sadoski said he couldn’t have been happier with how their small wedding was officiated, calling the day “perfect!”

As fans may already know, the happy couple first met while they were working on their off-Broadway show The Way We Get By.

At the time, however, the Mean Girls star was romantically linked to Justin Long.

In March 2016, while co-starring in The Last Word, the two fell in love and started their relationship.

In November of last year, it was reported that the two got engaged and the pregnancy news was shared with the public just a few months later! They are certainly moving fast, but we do not doubt that they are very much in love.