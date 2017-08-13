Thomas Rhett And Wife Welcome Adorable Baby Girl Ada James

Country singer Thomas Rhett and his beloved wife welcomed their baby daughter Ada James last night. The proud parents took to social media this morning to share the happy news with their followers.

The 27-year-old father seemed excited to now have two daughters that he plans to just spoil and shower with love!

Following his wife’s 36 hours long labor, the singer-songwriter also noted that he has a newfound respect for women.

‘She is by far the strongest human being I’ve ever met, and I have a newfound respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister!’ the man wrote on social media.

As fans may be aware, the couple has recently also adopted one-year-old Willa Gray, and they are excited that she now has a sister to play with.

Akins also took to social media to talk about her difficult labor but claimed the baby is worth it as she can’t take her cuteness.

Back in February, the pair announced that they were not only pregnant but also adopting a little girl from Africa!

Rhett later revealed that he was willing to do anything he can to get his family on tour with him.

He even added a crib to his tour bus to accommodate the babies.

As for being the dad to two baby girls, the star revealed he’s excited because he’s always wanted daughters.

Despite having to deal with future boyfriends, it’s all worth it, and he wants to give the girls a lot of love!

Congratulations Rhett and Akins!