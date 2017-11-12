This Is Why Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Haven’t Made Their Rekindled Relationship Instagram Official

Of all the reunions that happened this year, the decision that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber made to rekindle their relationship is the one that shocked the public the most. Now that the two have found their way back to each other, they are trying to keep their love life as private as possible.

In the past, social media has played a big part of Selena and Justin’s relationship much like any other couple.

Although public platforms are a great way to show love for your significant other it can be just as detrimental.

A source told Hollywood Life: “They’re extremely protective of what they’ve got at the moment. It’s so fresh and so new and they don’t want to do anything that adds any stress. Social media has been a big trigger for Justin and Selena in the past so they’re simply choosing to avoid having it be a part of their relationship right now.”

This shouldn’t be too disheartening for those who love seeing Jelena together because paparazzi are constantly snapping shots of the two. There are literally hundreds of fan accounts where pictures of Selena and Justin can be seen enjoying each other’s company.

Sources also claim that Justin is focused on winning over Selena’s family.

The 23-year-old has swapped his bad boy ways for a healthier life that includes getting deeper into his faith.

Gomez and Bieber attend church regularly and the regimen is showing Selena that Justin means every word that he says.

It seems that these days the couple are spending nearly every waking moment with each other as they are often photographed bike riding, grabbing meals, and hanging at his mansion.

Meanwhile, Selena’s recent ex, The Weeknd, may be penning songs for his next album that will be inspired by this breakup.

Advertisement

Do you think Jelena is smart to keep their romance off social media?