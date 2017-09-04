This Is What Hazel-E Did With Her “Katt Williams” Tattoo

Star of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, Hazel-E, was recently linked to comedian Katt Williams, and at the time, the reality star wasn’t shy when it comes to showing the world how much she was into him.

The star even got a tattoo of his name on her body, but once they broke up, she was having second thoughts, naturally.

Hazel-E apparently regretted that decision, as she recently announced she would be getting it covered up by a professional.

In an Instagram post, Hazel-E showed all of her followers the before as well as the after photos of her tattoo, which she covered up with a design of a rose.

You can see the picture below.

Tattoo modification and cover-ups are big business nowadays, as many people are going to the parlor to get inked.

Hazel-E isn’t the only person to try and mask old body art.

In fact, some tattoo artists are even providing some services for free of charge.

However, the kind of art artists are covering up for free is gang-related and racist tattoos.

In a report from the Washington Post, a man named Randy Stiles had a Confederate flag with a noose hanging from it, and he sought to get rid of it.

Lucky for him, he was able to find an artist who would cover it up for free, as the tattoo would usually cost around $500! So if you want to get a free tattoo, maybe get a racist one first? No, that’s probably not a good idea.