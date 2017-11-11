This Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Alleged “Married” Boyfriend — The Two Were Recently Spotted With His Kids!

Everyone who watches the Bravo series “Vanderpump Rules” knows that It girl Lala Kent dominated the majority of gossip within SUR due to her rumored romance with a married man since her debut two seasons ago. We’ve got the scoop on who this mystery guy allegedly is.

Randall Emmett is a known name around Hollywood. The 46-year-old producer runs a production company that’s responsible for hits like “2 Guns,” “Lone Survivor,” and “Silence”.

Lala Kent reportedly met Randall on a film she was working on years ago and hit it off. The only thing wrong with that is that Randall was married to his 29-year-old baby mother and “Gangster Squad” actress Ambyr Childers.

Source: Oksoheresthesituation

There is no evidence of an official divorce between the two but Lala has spoken out saying that she wasn’t the cause of the end of their union.

Kent’s storyline heavily involved her trying to keep the relationship a secret by denying it and not naming the producer for a very long time.

After some Twitter sleuths figured out that the “baby boy” she was mentioning was Emmett by putting together the connection between a few of her posted photos, Lala has been more open about the rumored romance.

Although she still won’t officially name him, Kent told Entertainment Tonight that they were very serious and she plans to spend the rest of her life with him.

Towards the end of October, Lala was spotted riding on golf carts with Emmett and his two children.

This relationship was the reason that the 27-year-old quit in the middle of season five after co-stars repeatedly accused her of courting a married man.

Lala’s bestie, James Kennedy, hinted that the decision may not have been made entirely on her own because her mystery boyfriend is very controlling.

Advertisement

Fans can only hope that we find out who Lala is actually dating during the upcoming installment of “Vanderpump Rules.”