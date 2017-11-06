“This Is Us” Star Alexandra Breckenridge On Her Pregnancy – “I Thought I Was Going To Get Fired”

Star of “This Is Us,” Alexandra Breckenridge, claimed she was not looking forward to announcing the news of her pregnancy at her workplace. In an interview with Us Weekly, Alexandra said to the journalist that she thought she was “going to get fired.”

At the LA Mondrian Hotel, Breckenridge told a reporter for Us Weekly that she “was scared to tell because I thought it could cause issues for production.”

However, in the end, her fears were unjustified because she called her boss, Dan Fogelman, and the creator of “This Is Us” was stoked to hear the news.

She called him and said, “I’m sorry. I’m pregnant, ” and he responded with, “Oh, that’s amazing! Congratulations!”

Excited to be the new “belly” for Palmers New cocoa butter formula! #palmerscocoabutter A post shared by @alexandrabreck on Nov 6, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Breckenridge, who is currently married to Katy Perry’s guitarist, Casey Hooper, is already the mother of her son, Jack, who is 15-months-old.

Their second baby together is due in exactly one month. According to the actress, she is “praying” for a girl because they already have a boy.

Breckenridge said her young boy has so much energy so she doesn’t think she could handle yet another one. The actress said vanilla ice cream was her food of choice every night when pregnant with her boy, but she will focus more on restraint with her second baby.

Alexandra stated she’ll “have it again” when breastfeeding because a pregnant mother is allowed to eat more when lactating.

During the end of the interview, she felt it necessary to advertise a product called, Palmer’s Cocoa Butter, which “has natural ingredients” according to the “This Is Us” star. Either way, we congratulate Alexandra and her husband on the new addition to their family!