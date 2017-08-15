‘This Is Us’ Creator Reveals ‘Bombshell’ Questions WIll Come Up About Jack’s Death In Season 2

Season 2 of This Is Us promises to answer the biggest questions surrounding Jack’s mysterious death. Although we’ll finally learn how Jack meets his end, series creator Dan Fogelman teased that more questions will arise as Season 2 develops.

The nature of Jack’s death was the single biggest mystery in Season 1, yet it was never resolved. Fortunately, Fogelman promised the mystery will be solved early in Season 2. The only problem is that more questions will surface once we know how Jack died.

“It’s fair to say that any looming big question that the audience is in a froth about is going to be answered in the course of the second season of the show,” Fogelman explained.

Season 1 featured a scene of Jack’s funeral and we learned that his death happened when Kate, Kevin and Randall were young.

The actors that portrayed younger versions of the characters were just promoted to regulars, which means the series will probably include more flashbacks moving forward.

As far as Jack’s death is concerned, fans have come up with a multitude of theories on how he may have died. These range from Jack being a 9/11 victim to committing suicide or dying in a plane crash.

Fogelman unfortunately didn’t give any hints, but it’s clear that Jack’s death is going to be another emotional rollercoaster.

In fact, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fogelman declared that Season 2 of This Is Us is a major turning point for the show and will be remembered for something big.

The series creator didn’t reveal too many details, but he assured fans that they will not forget about happens, even if the show lasts another 8 seasons.

“When it’s all said and done — after six seasons of the show, eight seasons of the show, four seasons of the show — looking back, season 2 will probably feel like our biggest in story content, just because the moves are really big,” he shared.

The Season 1 finale ended with Kevin going to Los Angeles to work on a movie, despite telling Sophie that he wants to stay in New York with her.

Kate decided to turn over a new leaf with Toby and try her chances at a career in music. Finally, Randall left his job and informed Beth that he thinks they should adopt a kid.

It isn’t clear how these stories will play out next year, but it sounds like we’ll learn more about Jack’s death early on — perhaps even in the premiere.