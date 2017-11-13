This Is The Reason Why Amy Adams Avoided Getting Married For The Longest Time

Amy Adams went to the 2017 American Cinematheque Awards on the weekend and received an honor for her work in the film industry over the years. However, despite her status as a female celebrity, she’s not very fond of being the center of attention all the time according to the actress who spoke with Zuri Hall from E! News.

Zuri asked the actress how it feels to know that everyone present during the awards ceremony is there for her. In response, Amy said, “it’s like worse than my wedding,” because she’s “not the kind of person” who likes being on the center stage.

In fact, Adams revealed that was partially the reason why she didn’t want to get married. She doesn’t adore the spotlight as much as a person would think.

As you may already know, Adams and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, got married back in May of 2015 after dating for almost fourteen years.

Adams said, “I don’t like to be the center of attention.” While promoting a film, she has no problem, but during an awards ceremony it becomes “very singular.”

However, she must clarify, she had a “great time” at her wedding. As for some history regarding her marriage history, Adams met the actor and painter, Le Gallo, during an acting class in 2001 and started dating one year later when they collaborated on a short film titled Pennies.

They got engaged in 2008 and gave birth to their first child, a daughter, just two years after. After seven years of their engagement, they finally got married during a private ceremony at a ranch close to Santa Barbara, California.