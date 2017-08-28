‘This Is The Last Straw!’ Here’s Why Kim Kardashian And Beyonce’s Feud Is Getting Nastier Than Ever

Apparently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been telling her close pals that this is the last straw! It looks like the feud between Beyonce and Kim is about to explode.

We have learned that the 36-year-old Kardashian is fuming that Queen Bey did not acknowledge her baby presents that she sent as a white flag, wanting to end their differences.

‘Kim sent over a huge bouquet of flowers and a basket of baby gifts weeks ago, as soon as she heard about the twins’ birth. But she has had no word of thanks, and she is steaming mad, saying it is the final straw and a huge insult she simply should not have to tolerate,’ the source explained.

It looks like Kim thinks she is the only one struggling to make peace, while Beyonce keeps ignoring her efforts.

Despite the countless times she tried to bury the hatchet, the truth is that Beyonce thinks she is ‘trash and beneath her.’

In addition, the source claimed that while there is still a lot of bad blood between the two women the feud between Kanye West and Jay Z is only making it worse.

As fans may remember, Bey and Kim used to be pretty close at some point but the legal war between their rapper husbands was the start of their own personal battle.

The whole falling out was over Jay Z’s Tidal streaming service, and now, the rapper even dissed his frenemy on his latest album 4:44.

Advertisement

Do you think the two power couples will ever get over their differences and be friends again?