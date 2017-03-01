“This Is Not Russia!” Rosie O’Donnell Leads Protest Against Nemesis Donald Trump

On Tuesday, Donald Trump addressed Congress for the first time since he won the office, but a few hours before, about a hundred protesters led by Trump’s nemesis Rosie O’Donnell gathered in front of the White House and asked for the current President to be impeached.

Advertisement

The at least dozen groups came together at Lafayette Square for what they called the Resistance Address and their determination remained unmoved by the pouring rain.

As you may know, Rosie O’Donnell has been in an infamous feud with Trump and she did not hesitate to diss him this time either.

“Look at this crowd of 1.8 million people!” she said, mocking Trump’s exaggeration of the crowd present at his inauguration.”This is Donald Trump math, ladies and gentlemen.”

However, O’Donnell didn’t just come to make fun of the controversial president but to also talk about how he and his administration pose huge threats to fundamental rights and liberties in America.

“And whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends,” she said, “it is the right of the people to alter and abolish it.”

The protesters cheered in agreement.

Furthermore, American Civil Liberties Union’s Faiz Shakir said that Trump’s policies pose “the greatest threat to our civil liberties in our lifetimes.”

C.T. Trankiem also expressed her worries about her child’s future in Trump’s America.

“The current administration is discouraging the true American success story,” she said, “and so I stand here for my child and my family and my country,” she stated. It is to be noted that her own parents are immigrants as well.

O’Donnell simply stated that “This is not Russia. Niet sir!”

Advertisement

“He lies! He lies He lies!” chanted the protesters.