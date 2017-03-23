This Is How Zayn Malik Hid From His Legion of Fans!

One Direction has had the most, shall we say, committed fan base that people have seen since The Beatles. They have legions of screaming fans that is comparable to Justin Bieber and it appears that a lot of them have carried over to the 23-year old Pillow Talk singer.

Zayn Malik, the former singer of One Direction who left a year ago to embark on his new solo career, had to hide from his legion of fans in one of the most ingenious and cartoon-like ways.

It’s been reported that while the 23-year-old singer was in the recording studio in Paris, he had to hide from 100’s of fans. He hid in the most original and hilarious manner: by hiding among dirty sheets in a laundry cart.

A close insider told The Sun that there were hundreds of fans outside the studio, so the singer had no choice but to hide inside a laundry cart which was wheeled over to a van that drove him away from the studio.

Zayn has been immensely popular since he left One Direction, and as Celebrity Insider readers know he has been dating Gigi Hadid for a year now.

The relationship has been a hot topic among teenagers and fans alike with social media users following the couple on Instagram and Twitter religiously.

The supermodel, who began dating Zayn in 2015, proudly showed off her love for the former One Direction star while out in New York on February 14.

Zayn has just officially released his new song with the R & B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR and has announced his upcoming second studio album.

Advertisement

The song will be the first single off the album which is set to be released during the summer of 2017. We only hope that Malik won’t have to hide among dirty laundry the next time he records a new song.