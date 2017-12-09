This Is How ‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Landed Her New Broadway Role!

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has a full plate when it comes to her career. Fans were extremely surprised when the mother of two announced that she would be in a starring role of Broadway hit “Chicago” as Matron “Mama” Morton. If you’re wondering how the random new venture came about, we’ve got the scoop.

Kandi Burruss has apparently always wanted to star on Broadway!

The busy mogul explained to TooFab how she ended up getting the part.

“I changed agents last year, and I said one thing that I really want is to be on the cover of Essence and I want to do Broadway. I was auditioning for something else that I had to sing a song for, and I did Mama Morton’s song. [My agent] ended up sending [the video] to the ‘Chicago’ people as well, and they wanted me to come in after seeing it. And from there, I got the part.”

The musician is no stranger to plays. She took her “A Mother’s Love” stage story on the road for three stops before it was canceled due to promotional issues.

Kandi, who is currently on tour with Xscape, revealed in a very awkward interview with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that she would not be making new music with the group after the tour is over.

The last date to see the girl group is January 7 then Kandi is off to her first rehearsal on January 9. This gives her only one week to prepare to step into the shoes of Mama Morton!

The “RHOA” star is an extremely busy woman between owning a restaurant, an adult toy line, and being a part of the Bravo series — it doesn’t leave her much time to be with her kids.

She admitted on a recent episode that: “I do feel like sometimes I haven’t figured out the whole balance of trying to make everything work. My family is being super supportive of trying to make it so that I don’t miss out. I’m flying my kid out on and off the road, my husband’s been out here with me, but everyone in my family knows I’ve always wanted to do Broadway since I was in high school, OK? There was no way I was going to pass up this opportunity.”

Advertisement

Do you think Kandi will do well on Broadway?