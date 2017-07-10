This Is How # PrisonBae Jeremy Meek’s Wife Reacted To His Affair With Billionaire Chloe Green

After Jeremy Meeks was caught in an obvious affair with the billionaire heiress last week, “Prison Bae” is now reaping what he sowed. The model – who was formerly a prison inmate – became a viral sensation last year on account of his good looks. The Police Department shared his photo on Facebook, and it was soon all over the internet.

As CI readers know, the model was caught hanging out with Topshop owner, Chloe Green, in Turkey despite having a wife as well as three children at home.

According to sources, when his wife saw the pictures, she was “devastated” and is currently aiming to divorce him.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Meeks said she was “humiliated” to see the photos of Jeremy on the yacht with the young billionaire when she believed he was in Turkey for work.

When speaking to the publication, she said, “He kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this.’ We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.”

Melissa said she first heard the news when a person online tagged her in an Instagram photo of Jeremy kissing Chloe.

Melissa said she “went into shock” and felt “nauseated” and like her whole world burst into flames.

“I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.”

The “Hot Convict” wasn’t particularly kind about it either!

Meek’s wife said her husband was MIA for a few days and she couldn’t get ahold of him.

When he finally called her his excuse was that his phone “wasn’t working.”

However, he was able to post on social media several times during his forbidden vacation.

When the model came to pick up their kids on the 4th of July, they fought on the doorstep, and she told him how devastated and angry she was. Despite being incredibly obvious about his affair, the model claimed he “didn’t want her to find out like this.” Unfortunately, celebrity status, fame, and money can change the dynamics of old relationships faster than expected.