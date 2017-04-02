This Is How Much Money One Direction Spent On Their Last Tour!

One Direction has die-hard fans all over the world who are in love them, so it makes sense the band has a big budget for their style.

According to a report in The Sun on Sunday, The former X Factor stars have made even more money than the Beatles! They spent a total of $30,000,000USD during their 12-month tour before their hiatus in 2014.

The Beatles during the most popular time in their career made $1,100,000 which works out to be $16,700,000 in today’s currency.

The four-piece includes Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne and they spent $50,000 on grooming, $850,000 on travel, and $170,000 on paperwork during their world tour On The Road Again which had them perform 80 shows across Australia, Asia, Africa, Europe and North America.

The pop group spent $10,000 on bank charges, $900,000 on legal advice, $270,000 on crew members and $100,000 on insurance. Despite their immense expenses, the 1D Media company made a $34,000,000 profit with Zayn Malik taking in $600,000 in so-called directors’ salaries.

The five performers, who all will be kicking off their own solo careers soon, resigned from the company 1D Media in April 2016, making them each $15,000,000 from selling their company shares.

A source informed The Sun that a group that is making $66,000,000 in a year before tax would incur expenses along the way considering how much money they make in the end.

The source said it was interesting to see how the money was spent and where exactly the money went. Profits will be down in the following year due to the fact they didn’t release any new music, but so will the band’s expenses.

The band won’t be releasing any new music in the future so the profits will be down but they won’t be embarking on any more tours.

According to another source, the group is worth $250,000,000 or $50,000,000 for each member making all of the members qualify for the Rich Under 30 List.