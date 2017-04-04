This Is How Much Beyonce Knowles’ Social Media Posts Are Worth – You Won’t Believe It!

Not only does Beyonce make money from her music, touring, merchandise, advertisements, and perfumes, but the internationally renowned singer makes a whopping $1 million per post on Instagram.

A statement released by D’Marie Analytics wrote the singer is the most influential celebrity on Instagram. The amount of money made is according to the number of followers, post reach, engagement, and click rate.

Beyonce recently announced the news she was expecting twin babies with her husband Jay-Z, one of the most famous and successful rappers in the history of rap and popular music.

The pictures of pregnant Beyonce on Instagram created a media explosion. It instantly became the most-liked post on Instagram ever, racking up 10.8 million likes from her 98 million followers.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST



The record was previously held by Selena Gomez. The post was sponsored by Coca-Cola and featured the Hispanic singer drinking from a Coke bottle with her lyrics imprinted on the bottom of the coke bottle. The endorsement garnered 6.6 million likes from her staggering 116 Instagram followers.

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

D’Marie Analytics named the young singer as the second-biggest social media influencer with each post making an estimated $775,000 across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Gomez and Beyonce aren’t the only ones who make serious cash with their social media accounts. The Kardashians pull-in 6-figure incomes from their Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook followings.

Kim Kardashian is reported to make $500,000 on some of her posts through her 95 million followers while Khloe and Kourtney make up to $250,000 per post.

In other news, Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrated their 9-year-anniversary of their marriage on April 4th of 2008.

The mother of Beyonce, Tina Knowles, got the show on the road by sharing a picture from their wedding ceremony followed by a day of music, notably the famous songs of both artists. The celebrity duo currently has one daughter. She is 5-years-old, and her name is Blue Ivy Carter.