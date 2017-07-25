This Is How La La Anthony Deals With All Of The Stress In Her Life

La La Anthony is all about showing off her physique on Instagram lately, and why shouldn’t she? If you’ve got it, why not flaunt it? Right?

The publication E! News recently caught up with La La to talk about her workout and how she keeps her body looking great.

According to Anthony, she goes to the gym every single day and has built a solid relationship with the owner there.

The actress added that when you know that you look good, it’s a lot easier to feel good.

She explained, “When you feel like you’re putting effort into you, it just changes your whole outlook on yourself.”

The 38-year-old mother admitted that everyone in her life reacted positively to her weight loss, but what is most important to her is “how she feels on the inside.”

She went on, “it is about external, but it’s an internal thing that happens when you put yourself first and focus on yourself and get to the gym and make it a priority to eat right. You just feel better about yourself.”

As everyone knows, Anthony has been dealing with her alleged split from her husband, Carmelo.

Alley cat 😺 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

The publication asked La La how working out has helped her with the ongoing relationship drama.

She said, “when things happen in your life that you can’t control, it’s great to put the power back into myself. I can control working out. I can control what I eat. I can control making myself feel better, so working out and being here has been a huge part of that.”

However, Anthony say’s she’s not trying to get a “revenge body.” The Power star said that her and Khloe Kardashian often laugh about the idea of getting a “revenge body.”

It’s mostly about making herself feel good, and not anyone else. But we all know there is always an element of “getting-back-at-someone,” when we better ourselves don’t we?