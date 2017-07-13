This Is How Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Helping Out Amid Rob Kardashian Drama

Rob and Blac Chyna are still fighting, like you all know by now. The dust has settled a little bit, but Rob has managed to find a peaceful place with his sister, Khloe, and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe revealed on her Snapchat that Rob was spending part of the day with her and Tristan.

She shared, “Rob, Tristan, and I are up early to get this early morning workout in. Early bird gets the worm. Dance party at the house with Tristan and Rob and Koko.”

As Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans know, Khloe and Rob have a close relationship.

The bond is only getting stronger as Rob relies on Khloe to make him feel better, as Blac finishes the implementation of her restraining order.

A source added, “Khloe is really trying to hep her brother. Rob didn’t move in with her, but Khloe and Tristan are encouraging him to come to their house and workout with them. They’re hoping to motivate him to get back into working out and taking care of himself.”

According to the insider, “Tristan doesn’t mind having Rob around one bit. He loves all of Khloe’s family.”

As CI readers know, Rob recently issued a formal apology saying sorry to his family members for involving them in his drama-fest.

As a response, his family told him to turn off his social media for now, or at least until he gets his psychology in check.

The insider close to the Kardashians claimed, “Rob is very regretful over what he did, and knows that it was beyond wrong. However, he is ready to make the changes to take the next step in his life.” It’s great Rob has a family to rely on to keep him straight, now he just needs to get his priorities in check, maybe join a gym, and take some classes on how to be less petty!